Kazakhstani Voskoboeva rises 195 spots up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost four spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ranked 60th in the world, she remains the highest ranked female player in Kazakhstan.

Yaroslava Shvedova rose one spot up to №89. Zarina Diyas also moved up in the rankings and is currently ranked 90th in the world.

Galina Voskoboeva probably had the most successful week among Kazakhstani female tennis players jumping 195 spots up to №492.