Kazakhstani voted Best coach by M-1 GLOBAL TV channel

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Honored MMA coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bayan Zhangalov was voted the Best coach by M-1 GLOBAL TV channel, Kazinform has learnt from the Physical Culture and Sports Department of Akmola region.

A source at the department confirmed that it was President of M-1 Global Vadim Finkelstein who broke the news. Finkelstein also praised Kazakhstani MMA and noted 2019 was quite productive for this sport in Kazakhstan.

It should be mentioned that Bayan Zhangalov is the coach of Shavkat Rakhmonov who is set to make his UFC international debut.