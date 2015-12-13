Kazakhstani weightlifter A. Aborneva won silver medal at IWF Russian Federation President&#39;s Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexandra Aborneva won the silver medal at the IWF Russian Federation President's Cup in the 75+ category in Grozny.

American Sarah Elizabeth Robles won the gold medal of the tournament with the result of 278 kg total (124+154), Kazakhstani Alexandra Aborneva was second with the total of 256 kg (113+143) and Rumanian Andrea Aanei was third with 247 kg total (110+137).