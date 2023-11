Kazakhstani wins speed skating silver with team in Lillehammer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani speed skater Anvar Mukhamadeyev and his team hauled silver in the Speed Skating Mixed NOC Team Sprint the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Italian Noemi Bonazza, Mongolian Sumiya Buyantogtokh, Korean Jae Woong Chung and Chinese Hanyang Shen lifted gold.

Kazakhstani Anvar Mukhamadeyev and his partners Karolina Gasecka from Poland, Elisa Dul from the Netherlands and Austin Kleba from the U.S. claimed silver.

Bronze went to Italian Chiara Cristelli, Romanian Mihaela Hogas, German Ole Jeske and Norwegian Allan Dahl Johansson.