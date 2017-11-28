  • kz
    Kazakhstani wins WorldTopModel contest in Germany

    09:25, 28 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kokshetau-2015 Zhanna Khairulina of Kazakhstan became the winner of the WorldTopModel contest in Düsseldorf, Germany, Miss Kazakhstan shared the news on Instagram.

    Now, Zhanna who's is studying at the University of Duisburg-Essen will represent Germany at the international WorldTopModel, which will be held in Budapest in December.

    Публикация от Miss Kazakhstan (@misskazakhstan_official) Ноя 27 2017 в 5:43 PST

    Kazakhstan Europe Top Story Entertainment
