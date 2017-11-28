Kazakhstani wins WorldTopModel contest in Germany
09:25, 28 November 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kokshetau-2015 Zhanna Khairulina of Kazakhstan became the winner of the WorldTopModel contest in Düsseldorf, Germany, Miss Kazakhstan shared the news on Instagram.
Now, Zhanna who's is studying at the University of Duisburg-Essen will represent Germany at the international WorldTopModel, which will be held in Budapest in December.
Публикация от Miss Kazakhstan (@misskazakhstan_official) Ноя 27 2017 в 5:43 PST