Kazakhstani woman defrauded by ‘Internet-witch&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 32-year-old resident of Russia's Zelenogorsk town has been detained for internet-fraud: the man pretended to be a "witch" and illegally received 21,000 Russian roubles from two defrauded women, newslab.ru informs.

According to local police, the man deceived two women - residents of Republic of Kazakhstan and Russia's Krasnodar region. As the police identified, the 56-year-old and 49-year-old women found an advertisement in internet about "magic rituals which will help improve your family relations and increase your income." The women emailed the owner of the internet page and made a prepayment to the amount of 7,000 and 13,500 Russian roubles. After a while, the man called them repeatedly and demanded to transfer another sum of money. In case of refuse he warned them to "worsen their lives". During operational and investigation work, the police identified the plotter. "The young man created a spoof website of a famous local medium," local TV reports citing Chief Investigator of the Police Office Natalya Kochubei. According to her, this is the first 'witch-related' case in Zelenogorsk. A criminal case has been launched. Investigation is underway.