Kazakhstani woman dies in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Foreign Office, a 28-year-old Kazakhstani citizen died in an accident in New York.

Kazakh diplomats in New York are in close contact with the relatives of the deceased, providing them with all the necessary assistance in organizing the transportation of the body to Kazakhstan.

The Ministry's representatives did not specify the details of the accident.

According to preliminary data, Kazakhstani woman was in the USA on a work visa.