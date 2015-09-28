Kazakhstani women won 4 medals at boxing tournament in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Girls of the youth national teams of Kazakhstan took part in the international boxing tournament in Polish Gliwice. The trainer of the team is Erik Algabek.

Kazakhstan was represented by Arailym Bekdilda (75 kg), Meruert Konysbai (51 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (60 kg), Aida Ondash (81 kg) and Altyn Mukushbekova (over 81 kg), the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation informs.

Aida Ondash became the champion of the tournament. Meruert Konysbai became a silver medal winner. Aida Abikeyeva and Arailym Bekdilda won bronze medals of the tournament.