Kazakhstani wrestlers may lose their 2008, 2012 Olympic Games medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some Kazakh, Azerbaijani and Ukrainian wrestlers may be deprived of their 2008,2012 Olympic medals after the reexamination of their doping test results, Sports.kz says citing Flowrestling.org.

According to Flowrestling.org, the medals of 2008 Olympics champion Artur Taymazov from Uzbekistan, silver medalist of the 2012 Games Russian Besik Kudukhov who tragically died in 2013 will be withdrawn.

Recall that Kazakhstani wrestlers Taimuraz Tigiyev and Yelena Shalygina brought silver medals at the Beijing Olympics and Marid Mutalimov won a bronze one. Guzel Manyurova and Akzhurek Tanatarov became silver medalists of the 2012 London Olympics.