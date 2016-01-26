Kazakhstani Y. Shvedova lost at Australian Open in mixed doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, tennis players participating in mixed doubles at the Australian Open played their matches of the second round, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova played in pair with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi from Pakistan against Sania Mirza from India and Croatian Ivan Dodig. The final score of the match is 5:7, 2:6 in favour of the Indian-Croatian pair.

Thus, the first major tennis tournament of the season is officially over for all Kazakhstani tennis players.