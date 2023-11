ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final match of Wimbledon-2016 in women's doubles took place yesterday, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova playing in pair with Hungarian Timea Babos lost to Serena and Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final in women's doubles - 3:6, 4:6. The Williams sisters playing in pair have become six-time Wimbledon champions.