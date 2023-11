ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian tennis player Sara Errani advanced to the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Dubai beating Yaroslava Shvedova from Kazakhstan in the second round of the tournament - 6:3, 6:0, Gotennis.ru informs.

Errani will face the winner of the match between Czech Petra Kvitova and American Madison Brengle for advancing to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.