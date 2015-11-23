Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova loses one spot in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas has retained her spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

Diyas is currently ranked 52nd in the rankings. Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan lost one spot and slid to №67 after retiring mid-match in the quarterfinal of the OEC Taipei WTA Challenger last week. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva also lost one spot and landed the 77th line. There are no surprises in the top 3 of the rankings: American Serena Williams is at the top. Coming in at №2 is Romanian Simona Halep. Garbine Muguruza of Spain rounds out the top 3.