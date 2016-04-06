Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova shines in Charleston
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova had a successful start at the Volvo Car Open 2016 in Charleston, U.S.
The 28-year-old Shvedova eliminated Russian Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. World №70 needed only 55 minutes to send Rodina packing.
The Kazahstani hit five aces and made four double faults, whereas 27-year-old Rodina served no aces and also made four double faults.
By defeating the Russian, Shvedova took their head2head rivalry to 2:1.
In the second-round match she will face fifth-seed Italian Sara Errani.
Source: Sports.kz