    Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova shines in Charleston

    07:36, 06 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova had a successful start at the Volvo Car Open 2016 in Charleston, U.S.

    The 28-year-old Shvedova eliminated Russian Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. World №70 needed only 55 minutes to send Rodina packing.

    The Kazahstani hit five aces and made four double faults, whereas 27-year-old Rodina served no aces and also made four double faults.

    By defeating the Russian, Shvedova took their head2head rivalry to 2:1.

    In the second-round match she will face fifth-seed Italian Sara Errani.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
