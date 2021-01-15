Kazakhstani Yevseyev races into Turkey ITF F2 semifinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev and Vladislav Orlov of Ukraine cruised into the now-running Turkey ITF F2, Men Doubles with a total prize of USD 15,000, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

The No.1 seed duo in Antalya reached the semifinals defeating the doubles tandem of Alkaya/Cengiz in the quarterfinals.

At the start Yevseyev/Orlov crashed Turkey’s Ilkel / Ozdemir duo scoring 6:4, 6:4.