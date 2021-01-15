  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Yevseyev races into Turkey ITF F2 semifinals

    14:32, 15 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev and Vladislav Orlov of Ukraine cruised into the now-running Turkey ITF F2, Men Doubles with a total prize of USD 15,000, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

    The No.1 seed duo in Antalya reached the semifinals defeating the doubles tandem of Alkaya/Cengiz in the quarterfinals.

    At the start Yevseyev/Orlov crashed Turkey’s Ilkel / Ozdemir duo scoring 6:4, 6:4.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!