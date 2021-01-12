  • kz
    Kazakhstani Zara Darken ranks among Top 30 Tennis Europe Junior Rankings, Girls U14

    11:34, 12 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Zara Darken, 13, climbed 60 spots to sit on the 30th position in the Top 30 Tennis Europe Junior Rankings, Girls U14, olympic.kz reports.

    She broke into the Top 30 after effective performance at TE tournaments such as Tennis Park Open by Head and Ukrainian Junior Open.

    Notably, Zara is the youngest tennis player ranking among the Top 30 Tennis Europe Junior Rankings.


