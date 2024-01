ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani professional tennis player Zarina Diyas (57th WTA) did not make it to the quarterfinals of the WTA 2018 Taiwan Open, SPORTINFORM reports.

Diyas lost in the second round to Romania's Monica Niculescu (99) 0-6, 6-1, 4-6.

In their personal rivalry, the score is now 2-1 in favor of Monica Niculescu.

Another Kazakhstani, Yulia Putintseva will hold her second match at the Taiwan Open today.