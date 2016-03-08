Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) released an updated version of its rankings on Monday.

Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player among women Yulia Putintseva lost one spot and slid to №56 in the updated rankings, Sports.kz reports.

Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan retained the 72nd spot.

Zarina Diyas slightly improved her position by moving up from №95 to №87.

American Serena Williams tops the rankings with 9,245 points. German Angelique Kerber is ranked second. Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland rounds out the top 3.