Kazakhstani Zhalgas Zhumagulov loses second UFC fight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov has lost his second UFC bout in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zhalgas (13-4) was defeated by Swedish Amir Albazi (13-1) in a flyweight fight at UFC 257 by unanimous decision. The 3-round bout took place in Abu Dhabi.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov suffered his 5th loss, while Amir Albazi scored his 14th professional win and 2nd UFC win.

The 32-year-old Kazakhstani controversially lost his first UFC fight in June last year against Brazilian Raulian Paiva (20-3) vie judges’ decision.