Kazakhstanis appreciate idea to put President Nazarbayev's portrait on jubilee banknote

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Zhanat Tursiyanova, Head of the Industrial and Innovative Development Office of the East Kazakhstan Regional Industrial Department, believes that people of Kazakhstan will duly appreciate the idea of soon-to-be-released banknote featuring the portrait of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In her words, many of her friends and colleagues were pleasantly surprised after the presentation of the banknote on the National Currency Day and the only they asked, ‘Why didn't anyone came up with this idea earlier?'



"Featuring the Kazakh President on the jubilee banknote on the 25th anniversary of independence is a great gift to all of us. It is no secret that Nursultan Nazarbayev is the founder of our state, strategist and the man who is behind gradual development of the country. I am confident that many people, not only collectors, would like to have the jubilee banknote with the portrait of the Leader of the Nation," said Zhanat Tursiyanova.



Earlier it was reported that the 10,000 tenge banknote with portrait of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is planned to be released on the 1st of December. It is dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence.