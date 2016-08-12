Kazakhstanis can report dangerous materials, websites to Information Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new section ‘Complain' has been launched at the official website of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Minister Dauren Abayev wrote on Facebook.

Through the new section, Internet users can submit their complains and report the information published in the Internet that violates the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Internet users can complain about the websites or groups in social media that promote suicides, drugs, terrorism, extremism, violence, inter-ethnic conflicts, etc.



One can share the links to the materials and submit his/her complains after a simple authorization process on the ministry's website.



"The ministry vows to look into all complains and block the materials or websites on the territory of our country," according to Minister Abayev's Facebook post.



The ministry will also explain reasons for banning or blocking the websites and create a database of the blocked links.



"If you've found materials or websites that you think pose a threat to you and your loved ones, please share the link at https://mic.gov.kz/ru/complain," Dauren Abayev wrote in conclusion.