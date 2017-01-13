Kazakhstanis can report extremist activities on Prosecutor General’s website

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A special section on combating extremism and terrorism has been created on the Prosecutor General's Office website. Now Kazakhstanis can anonymously report on suspicious people, extremist activities, illegal drug, explosives and weapons trade, and even people drawing graffiti's etc.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has created a special section on its website where users can anonymously leave their notifications (messages) on extremist and terrorist activities by filling in a special form. In case there are supporting materials (photos, screenshots, video or audio), they can be attached to the notification", the press-service's statement reads.

In this section users will also be able to share their suggestions and ideas on combating extremism and terrorism.