Kazakhstanis demonstrate record-breaking voter turnout at parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis have demonstrated a record-breaking voter turnout at the snap parliamentary elections on Sunday.

As of 18:00 local time, the voter turnout at the elections of new members of the Kazakh Parliament and maslikhats, the local representative bodies, is 75.16%, member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Marat Sarsembayev said.

As of 18:00, 78.68% of people voted in Akmola region, 78.28% - in Aktobe region, 92.67% - in Almaty region, 82.91% - in Atyrau region, 80.52% - in East Kazakhstan region, 79.97% - in Zhambyl region, 70.03% - in West Kazakhstan region, 76.74% - in Karaganda region, 82.57% - Kostanay region, 79.84% - Kyzylorda region, 73.12% - in Mangystau region, 70.55% - in Pavlodar region, 80.09% - in North Kazakhstan region and 83.4% - in North Kazakhstan region.

73.78% of people voted in Astana city and 32.23% - in Almaty city.