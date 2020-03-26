  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstanis evacuated from Latin America and the Caribbean

    13:27, 26 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico has assisted our compatriots in the return from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

    According to the Ministry’s Telegram account, over the period of March 13-25, 127 Kazakhstanis have been returned from the Dominican Republic, 4 people from Mexico, 3 from Panama and 3 from Costa Rica.

    Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan flew to Kazakhstan through Moscow. This was organized thanks to the coordinated actions of our diplomats in Mexico City and Moscow.


    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Coronavirus Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!