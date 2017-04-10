  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstanis fall in WTA rankings

    18:00, 10 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA has released the updated version of its rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the top 30 of the rankings sliding from №29 to №31. Yaroslava Shvedova also lost a couple of spots ending up at №51.

    German Angelique Kerber still leads the rankings followed by American Serena Williams. Ranked 3rd is Czech Karolina Plišková. Slovak Dominika Cibulkova and Romanian Simona Halep round out the top 5.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!