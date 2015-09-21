Kazakhstanis go to Europe to deal with obesity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis go to Europe for treatment of obesity, Doctor of Medical Sciences Oral Ospanov informed at the CCS media briefing.

He noted that obesity is the cause of many other socially dangerous diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even oncological diseases. He also stressed that surgical treatment of obesity is a way out for many people.

"Unfortunately, we have to admit that popularization of the healthy lifestyle is mostly ineffective, and probably requires more time. It should be a culture instilled since the childhood. Presently, one half of the population of our country like in many other countries suffers from excessive weight and obesity. It does not mean that all of them need surgeries, but some developed countries of Europe have more surgeries in this sphere than we have. Thus, many Kazakhstanis go to Europe for dealing with these problems. This should be a reason to think about developing this sphere in Kazakhstan," he said.

The expert thinks that the healthy lifestyle must be popularized since the childhood. It should be done as early as in kindergartens.

"There are many programs for forming healthy lifestyles. However, they do not work. This is a result of the urbanization, we do not have time to eat right. The obesity, however, hits children even harder and faster than adults. This is a big problem that people do not realize completely," Ospanov added.