NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan passport is ranked 67th in the Henley Passport Index, Kazinform refers to Henley & Partners.

The Henley Passport Index is the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, and enhanced by ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department. The ranking is made on the basis of passports of 199 countries and 227 tourist destination.

Kazakhstan passport is ranked 67th with 76 points. Thus, Kazakhstanis have access to 76 visa-free destinations. Japan is in first place, with passport holders able to access 191 destinations around the world without needing to acquire a visa in advance. Japan leads the ranking for the third year in a row. The Singapore passport ranks as the second most powerful, with access to 190 visa-free destinations. South Korea and Germany are ranked third with 189 points both. Passport of the Russian Federation is in 51 place. Chinese passport is in 72 place.