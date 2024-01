ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Association (WBA) has published the latest version of its rankings, SPORTINFORM reports.

Kazakhstani Kanat Islam tops the super welterweight category and Zhanat Zhakiyanov is among the top five boxers in the bantamweight, while Issa Akberbayev is 10th in cruiserweight and Zhankosh Turarov - 11th in welterweight.