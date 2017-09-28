Kazakhstanis injured in road accidents in Turkey to return home today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four of seven Kazakhstanis injured in a road accident in Turkey are flying back to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

According to the head of the MFA press service, Anuar Zhainakov, four of the injured Kazakhstanis, three of whom cannot move independently, will be flown to Kazakhstan today.

The other three, Vadim, Batyrkhan and Dilyara returned home on Wednesday.

According to the relatives of the guys, two of them, Nursultan and Almagul, were school friends and got married on September 9. The trip to Turkey was their honeymoon gift.