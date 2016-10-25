Kazakhstanis legalized 2.8trln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Large-scale property and money legalization campaign is coming to end in Kazakhstan, Minister Bakhyt Sultanov has said it at the Government's weekly meeting today.

According to him, in the third quarter of 2016, the average monthly amount of legalized money increased almost 40-fold and made 250bln tenge against 6.3bln tenge.

“As of October 24, the amount of legalized money made 2.8trln tenge including 1.9trln tenge of cash. Besides, 86 facilities worth 7.6bln tenge have been privatized. Thus the number of privatized objects reached 333 and their total cost hits 86bln tenge,” said Sultanov.

In his words, the list of facilities for privatization will be expanded.