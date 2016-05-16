Kazakhstanis mainly improve in updated ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players have mainly improved their standing in the updated ATP rankings, Sports.kz reports.

Mikhail Kukushkin jumped six spots up from №87 to №81. Aleksandr Nedovyesov also moved up to №172.

19-year-old Dmitry Popko surpassed Andrey Golubev by rising one spot up to №207. Golubev, on the contrary, slid from №205 to №209.

Novak Djokovic leads the rankings with 16,150 points. Andy Murray who beat the Serb in Rome Masters final rose to 2nd place in the world. Swiss Roger Federer landed the 3rd spot in the updated rankings after being stunned by Dominic Thiem in Rome.