Kazakhstanis’ pension savings hit KZT 5trln 083 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The amount of Kazakhstanis' pension savings makes 5trln 083bln tenge now. Chairman of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund of Kazakhstan Ruslan Yerdenayev said it today at a press conference in Almaty.

Briefing about the last year results, he told that the amount of the obligatory pension contributions in 2015 reached 657 bln 600 mln tenge. The Fund’s investment income reached last year and distributed on the individuals’ accounts was 761 bln 040 mln tenge, and return on assets made 15.65% while inflation was at 13.6%.

“In 2015, the amount of pension payments and transactions made 141 bln 012 mln tenge, and transactions to insurance companies were 24 bln 023 mln tenge. More than 6 mln 600 thousand services were rendered through the public service centres,” Yerdenayev added.

“In the nearest time we plan to improve the quality of our services and raise them to the international level,” he noted.