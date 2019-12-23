Kazakhstanis ready for 5G implementation – Vice Minister of Digital Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Daryn Tuyakov, Kazakhstanis are ready for the implementation of 5G technology, Kazinform reports.

In his words, 5G has already been launched in Almaty, Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities in a test mode this year.

«Communication technologies do not stand stagnant, and the prospects of implementing 5G are actively discussed throughout the world. Just recently, a conference was held in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, where all the issues related to the implementation of 5G were discussed. 5G provides enormous opportunities for the development of economy, smart cities and unique new professions,» Daryn tuyakov says.

Kazakhstan is one of the leaders in the consumption of mobile traffic per user in the region, he added.

«Taking this into account, we can say with confidence that Kazakhstanis are ready for higher speeds. Today Kazakhstan is among the advanced countries which implement this technology,» the Vice Minister noted.