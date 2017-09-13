Kazakhstanis should master new technologies - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that all Kazakhstanis should master new technologies, Kazinform reports.

"All Kazakhstanis - from students to elders - should get back into study mode and master new technologies," said President Nazarbayev noting the importance of digital literacy at the republican meeting on the problems of digitalization in Astana on Wednesday.



"...The principle of lifelong learning has become the norm," the President stated at the meeting. "We need to create conditions for companies to invest into education and training of their personnel."



Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that Kazakhstanis are easily adaptable and demonstrate excellent results at international Maths and Physics Olympiads.



President Nazarbayev visited an exhibition of 30 IT projects of government agencies, national companies and organizations ahead of the meeting.



Attending the meeting on the problems of digitalization in Kazakhstan were almost all members of the Cabinet, international IT experts and companies from 10 countries.