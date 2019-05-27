Kazakhstanis show spectacular kokpar in France

BRUSSELS-PARIS. KAZINFORM The youth sport kokpar league held a master class demonstration in France on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Demonstration of the old Kazakh game, kokpar (goat dragging) took place as part of the Nature and Hunting Festival held on May 25-26 in Fontainbleau, 50 km away from Paris.



Spectacular performance of Kazakhstani sportsmen showed the world the peculiarities of the national game, its history, technical skills and strategies.



But for kokpar the program of the festival held since 2002 included greycing, archery, horsemanship, exhibition gala, falconry.