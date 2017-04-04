Kazakhstanis support 20-day eco-friendly competition by U.S. Embassy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the run-up to Earth Day and EXPO 2017, the U.S. Mission in Kazakhstan is challenging all of its followers on social media and those maintaining healthy lifestyle to join a 20-day competition to save energy and make our environment better, safer and cleaner, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"From April 1 until April 21, we'll post a daily eco-friendly challenge-complete the challenges and post proof on your Instagram account to win special prizes. At the end, we'll invite all successful participants to celebrations in Astana and at our American Corners around Kazakhstan," the U.S Embassy in Astana wrote in a Facebook post.



In order to win prices, participants must complete all 21 challenges, including keeping a waste journal, using recycling bags, etc.



The 20-day competition was supported by many Kazakhstanis.