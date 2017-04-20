Kazakhstanis take part in international competition for young pianists in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Kazakh musicians take part in the International Competition of Young Pianists "Merci, Maestro!" in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The creative festival, which will be held from April 20 to 23, was organized with the support of the Tchaikovsky Music School in Brussels.

92 young talents from 28 countries under the age of 19 take part in the competition.

The competition is organized in Chapelle du Sacré-Cœur de Lindthout.

Kazakhstan is represented by pupils of the Kazakh National University of Arts Biali Bikenov and Madina Takeyeva, as well Music Center of Almaty Alina Tas and Arina Li.

"I have been doing music for 2 years. And this is my third contest. I also want to take part in musical competitions in Paris and Rome," said Biali Bikenov one of the youngest participants.

He said that in the first round of the competition he performed Bach's "Little Prelude", Moszkowski's"Etude No. 5" and Zhubanov's "Legend".

"In the second round I will perform "Clowns" by Kabalevsky and one of Beethoven's sonatas" he added.

Another young Kazakhstani, Arina Li will play Tchaikovsky's "Polka", Zhubanova's "Legend", Moszkowski's"Etude No.1", Bach's "Inventions" and Seixas's "Toccata F minor".

Madina Takeyeva will perform the Bachs "Prelude and Fugue", Chopin's "Etude No. 6", Beethoven's "Symphony No. 3", Chopin's "Ballad No.1" and a toccata from "The Tomb of Couperin" suite byRavel.

According to the organizers, all the finalists will receive diplomas for their presence at the competition and some of the winners will be awarded scholarships to take part in master classes with famous pianists.