Kazakhstanis to enjoy freezing rain on Victory Day May 9

ASTANA. KAZINORM - During holidays, May 7-10, unstable weather is expected across Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm, strong wind of 9-14 mps will hit the western part of the country. Air temperature will gradually rise to +25 ... +33.

Freezing rain, strong wind of 15-20 mps and low temperature of 0 +5 (nighttime) is expected in the north, east and center of the country. Daytime temperature will reach +15 +7.

Intermittent rain, strengthening of south-east wind up to 9-14 mps is predicted for the southern regions. In the period May 7-10 nighttime temperature will gradually decrease to +13 ... +7.

The air temperature is expected to reach+10 ...+14 in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Temperature of +15 ... +23 will be in other regions of the country.