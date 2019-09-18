Kazakhstanis to enjoy summer-like warm weather in 3 days coming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Summer-like warm weather will stay in Kazakhstan in the three days coming, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the continuing displacement of warm air masses from Iran will cause further temperature increase in southern, central and eastern regions in Kazakhstan. Summer-like weather and no precipitation are forecast in these regions in three days coming and air temperature will rise to +23…+30°С in the daytime. Heat wave up to +30…+35°С will grip southern parts.

As for western and northern regions, air temperature drop and rains with thunderstorms are predicted there. Gusting wind and hail are possible.