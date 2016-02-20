Kazakhstanis to enjoy sunny weather Feb 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (rains and snow), fog, ice slick and wind speed increase are expected in southern and western parts of the country today. In other regions sunny weather will dominate.

As Kazhydromet told Kazinform, wind speed in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise to 22-27 m per s, sometimes exceeding 30 m per s.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl and Karaganda regions where wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

South Kazakhstan region will be stricken by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and ice slick are expected in some areas of Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will cover parts of Kostanay region. Daytime wind up to 15-20 m per s is possible there.

Fog is forecast also in some areas of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions and at night and in the morning in the East Kazakhstan region.