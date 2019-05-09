Kazakhstanis to enjoy sunny weather May 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, according to Kazhydromet.

Southwestern regions only will be hit by rains and thunderstorms. Fog and gusting wind are predicted for some areas. Dust storm will hit southern parts.



A 15-20mps wind sometimes rising to 23mps will hit Kyzylorda region.



Wind speed in Zhambyl region and in the daytime in Kostanay region will increase to 15-20mps.



Fog will blanket Mangistau region.