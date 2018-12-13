Kazakhstanis to enjoy weather without precipitations on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFOPRM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today the weather withpout precipitation while the west and southwest of the country are to face precipitations. Patches of fog, ice slick and gusting wind are to hit locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are to hit Mangistau and Atyrau regions today. Wind is to sweep across Almaty region at a speed of 18-23, sometimes up to 25 m/s.

Wind gusting 18 m/s is forecast sweep across Aktobe region.



Fog is to cover Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda,Turkestan, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Ice slick and fog are forecast to hit Kyzylorda region in the night.