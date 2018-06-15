Kazakhstanis to learn how to use government's open data

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan intends to train 8 million people for developing digital literacy skills in the near future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the furtherance of the Digital Kazakhstan Governmental Program, in addition to the already launched projects, digital literacy training courses for the population have been launched in all regions of Kazakhstan since June 1 this year. The Ministry has developed a training program for the course "Electronic Government and Electronic Public Services", through which it is planned to enhance the digital literacy of the population," Minister Dauren Abayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Friday.

Jointly with National Information Technologies JSC, Kazpost, Zerde Holding Company and local executive authorities, the ministry will provide about half a million citizens with digital literacy training from June to August 2018.

"Training will cover the following skills. First, these are basic digital skills that include the confident use of a personal computer and a laptop. The second is the use of the e-government portal. Thirdly, the use of the open government, including the use of the four components of the open government: open data, open regulatory legal acts, open dialogue and budgets. The fourth is e-commerce. That section includes the skills of purchasing, selling and promoting goods and online services," Dauren Abayev emphasized.

On the whole, it is planned that 8 million people will enhance their digital literacy skills.