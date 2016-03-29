  • kz
    Kazakhstanis to obtain driving license without attending driving schools

    14:47, 29 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis will be able to get driving license without attending driving schools. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Erlan Turgumbayev told it at a briefing in Astana today.

    “Those willing to drive motorized vehicles will have to learn driving regulations themselves, apply to special public service centers and take an examination there. Practical driving courses will be available at private firms. Hence, there will be no need to attend driving schools for three months,” the Deputy Minister said.

