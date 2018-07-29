Kazakhstanis to travel without visa to 19 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national may travel to 19 countries of the world without a visa, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.



Kazakhstan has signed bilateral agreements with 20 countries on exemption of visa requirements for holders of national regular passports, the ministry's release reads.



Kazakhstanis have visa-free access to the following countries: Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Hong Kong, Georgia, Korea, Cuba (hasn't entered force), Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Ecuador, the UAE.



Nationals of 45 countries of the world have a right to stay in Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 30 days.



Besides, Kazakhstan authorities are to start issuing electronic visas. Visitors will be able to apply online through an electronic portal. As earlier reported, visa procedures were simplified for residents of other countries.