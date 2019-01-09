Kazakhstanis to vie for medals at Men's Epee World Cup in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six Kazakhstani athletes will fight for medals at the Men's Epee World Cup in Heidenheim, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

At the event, Team Kazakhstan includes Ruslan Kurbanov, Dmitry Aleksanin, Elmir Alimzhanov, Dmitry Adaikin, Vadim Sharlaimov and Ivan Deryabin.



The World Cup is run until January 23. Recall that Dmitry Aleksanin captured bronze at the Men's Epee World Cup in Bern earlier.