    Kazakhtelecom upgrades network in Western Kazakhstan

    03:05, 30 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan national operator Kazakhtelecom has upgraded its telephony network in Western Kazakhstan region. All the operator's networks, both in urban and rural areas, are now based on digital technology. All its analogue telephone exchanges have been connected to its multi-service network.
    It said 104,000 subscribers now use the upgraded network in Western Kazakhstan, with 111 digital telephone exchanges, eight CDMA 800 base stations and 39 CDMA 450 base stations operating there. The FTTH network has been deployed in Uralsk, Aksay and Kyzyltal. Kazakhtelecom has already fully switched to digital technologies in eight regions. Source: http://www.telecompaper.com/
    Tags:
    Communication News
