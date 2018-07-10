Kazan hosts exhibition of paintings dedicated to Astana’s 20th anniversary

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of paintings in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Astana has opened today in Kazan, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

The paintings were made by the Kazakh artist Albert Shinibayev, who in his works displayed the major events of the history of Astana over the past 20 years.

Opening the exhibition, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan Yerkin Tukumov underlined that Astana is not only a symbol of independence of the country but also a symbol of friendship between Kazakhstan and Russia.

"20 years is one instant in history. Astana is not just a city with a population of more than 1 million, it is a symbol of our independence, a symbol of our hopes, a symbol of friendship between Kazakhstan and other countries, primarily between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan. In addition to common trade and investment relations, we also have common cultural ties. We need to know more about each other. To build bridges between countries, bridges of friendship between nations, we hold such exhibitions," said the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan.

The exhibition turned out to be a large-scale and extraordinary and aroused genuine interest among representatives of Tatarstan's public, academia, government agencies, and diplomatic circles invited to the event. There are paintings depicting Astana's special, unique, original culture that the city managed to preserve and enrich.

Director of the House of Friendship of Peoples of Tatarstan Irek Sharipov thanked the Kazakh side for the exhibition, saying that "history and culture bring nations and ethnics groups together, helps to better understand how diverse and rich our roots are. It enriches the cultures of countries.".



The National and Cultural Autonomy of Kazakhs of the Republic of Tatarstan organized a concert for the guests at the event. The national Kazakh dishes were also presented there. The exhibition guests cordially greeted the Kazakhstani delegates on the 20th Anniversary of Astana and shared their memories about Kazakhstan.

The organizers of this exhibition are the painter's studio of the Russian Academy of Arts in Kazan, the General Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan, and the House of Friendship of the Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan.