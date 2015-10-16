Kazatomprom has to become world&#39;s leading producer of natural uranium - A. Zhumagaliyev

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - "Kazatomprom" JSC has to become the world's leading producer and supplier of natural uranium in the world market, head of the company Askar Zhumagaliyev told presenting the program on transformation of "Kazatomprom" JSC.

According to him, the first step within the transformation of the company was the renewal of the development strategy of "Kazatomprom". A. Zhumagaliyev stressed that the company had to become the world's leading supplier of natural uranium in the world market.

"Diversification of the production will allow the company to receive even bigger amount of income from selling its products to nuclear power plants of the world. The transformation of "Kazatomprom" JSC provides for the increase of the effectiveness of the production process," A. Zhumagaliyev told.

The head of the company noted that the program included technical re-equipment, introduction of latest technologies for increasing the effectiveness of the production process.