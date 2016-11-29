Kazatomprom JSC, Satpayev Kazakh NRTU signed coop agrt

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Research Technical University named after K.Satpayev and Kazatomprom NC JSC entered into an agreement on scientific and research cooperation in Almaty on Monday, Kazinform reports.

CEO of Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev and Rector of the University Iskander Beisembetov united their efforts for cooperation in fundamental and applied sciences in atomic sector and alternative energy in order to diversify production and train personnel under Kazatomprom’s Development Strategy.

“This meeting will give a new impulse to the development of academic programmes, organization of learning process, conducting researches and creating a bank of research and technical developments. It will also promote development of Kazakhstan economy on its way towards scientific and technical progress and its further integration into the global economic space,” Iskander Beisembetov said.

In turn, Zhumagaliyev expressed confidence that “close cooperation between Kazatomprom and KazNRTU will be mutually beneficial and will significantly contribute to domestic researches and developments in the field of uranium production and rare-earth metals extraction.